Organic Shelter

Images of a Journey
This is a gallery of photos. A journey through time and space. Your window into a beautiful world of sustainable,Read more
This is a gallery of photos. A journey through time and space. Your window into a beautiful world of sustainable,Read more
Scientific Fraud, Medical Terrorism and the Trojan Horse of Vaccine Salvation By robert cinque The Scientific Method uses Observation, HypothesisRead more
Seven Colors, Two Genders, One Species And the One Who Is Alive As All Things By robert cinque We yearnRead more
By robert cinque The facts are in. Life is Great. And infinite. This means that You are Infinite, now, notRead more
Enjoy more pictures of Robert Cinque’s creationsRead more
Why Doubt, Disillusionment, Despair and Depression Are Gateways to Authentic Spiritual Awakening By robert cinque Being well adjusted to aRead more
Guest Post from Rattlesnake HillRead more
Vanity, Arrogance and the Tyranny of False Assumptions: How I Learned to Love the Painful Truth by robert cinque ForRead more
by Rupert Shira This is a feast for the heart, must see robertRead more
______________________ You Get What You Pay For by robert cinque Like good little boys and girls, we sit like miceRead more
God Is Not In Charge By robert cinque For countless millennia, we humans have assumed that God created the UniverseRead more
Disarming the Imposters: What Does Original Sin, Pearl Harbor, JFK, 911 and Covid 19 Have in Common? by Robert CinqueRead more
(Posted on May 4, 2017by cinqueterra ) Children need parents. Adolescents need rebellion. Adults need self ownership. If humanity were a person,Read more
By: Robert Cinque (December 28, 2017) I am sorry to interrupt anyone’s comfort zone, but I have some extremelyRead more
Truth, Wonder, and the End of Belief by robert cinque Do you leave your clothes on when you makeRead more
Jesus was a Savior, not a Sacrifice by robert cinque Jesus was a Savior because he told theRead more
How Spiritual Recognition, Acknowledgement of Essence, and intimacy with the Radiant Core of Human Existence is fundamental to real sanity,Read more
Emotional Collapse, Spiritual Childishness, and the Ordeal of Growth by robert cinque The problem is that, as individuals weRead more
When What You Want Is Too Small by Robert Cinque Everyone wants happiness, but who is willing to do whatRead more
Being Alive as a Human Being is a Sacred Event By robert cinque If every fraction of the GloriousRead more
Monsters with Scriptures by robert cinque I am sorry to interrupt anyone’s comfort zone, but I have some extremely disturbingRead more
Scarecrows at the Gates of Paradise by robert cinque Reality is Paradise. Existence is ecstatic. Life is Love. Bliss. HappinessRead more
The Political is a reflection of the problem. The problem is emotional, moral, and spiritual. The Emotional Emotional withdrawalRead more
author unknown There is more than one way to cheat on your spouse — or, I should say, cheat your spouse.Read more
Truth, Belief, and the End of Suffering by robert cinque Pain is inevitable, but suffering is voluntary. Suffering is whatRead more
Original Sin, 911, and You by robert cinque The completely baseless idea of Original Sin is the root causeRead more
by Robert Cinque Humanity’s endless dramatization of rejection and abandonment in the face of simply being born an individual creates theRead more
My career as a builder, gardener, researcher, and writer has taken an unusual turn. I am now the Garbageman. Unexpectedly,Read more
I Found the Culprit Obsession with 911 led me right to the culprit: me. By believing their lies, I empowerRead more